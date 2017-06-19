NORTHFORCE gears up for year two of Mentor Connection
Preparations for the 2017-2018 program year of Mentor Connection are underway. Organized by NORTHFORCE, the program will once again pair college students from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and The College of St. Scholastica with established local professionals in their field of interest.
