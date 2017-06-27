Northern Minnesota man pleads guilty ...

Northern Minnesota man pleads guilty in one of statea s largest illegal trapping cases

Read more: TwinCities

One of two Chisholm men admitted Monday to his role in what authorities said was one of the state's largest trapping cases on record. Douglas Anthony Marana, 70, pleaded guilty to four criminal charges at a hearing in St. Louis County District Court in Duluth.

