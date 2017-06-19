More bones unearthed in Duluth days after state apologizes for desecrating Indian graves
More human remains have been found at a Duluth road construction site, a week after work was stopped and a day after state transportation officials apologized for desecrating Chippewa Indian graves. Jim Jones, cultural resource director for the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, said investigators were called to the site Friday to examine the remains after they were spotted by someone walking through the area late Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|May '17
|none
|16
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr '17
|KAYLA
|2
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC