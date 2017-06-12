Minnesota Building and Construction T...

Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council and Minnesota...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Business North

The Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council and Minnesota Chamber of Commerce today called on the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to approve the Certificate of Need and Preferred Route Applications for Enbridge's proposed Line 3 Replacement Project. The recommendation from these groups came in advance of a Minnesota Department of Commerce public meeting in St. Paul on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May 17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for St Louis County was issued at June 14 at 3:53AM CDT

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC