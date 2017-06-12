McMillan elected Board of Regents chair
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has elected Regent David J. McMillan to serve a two-year term as Board chair, beginning July 1. Regent Kendall J. Powell was named vice chair. Both were unanimously elected to their new leadership positions during the Board of Regents meeting Friday morning.
