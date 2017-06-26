LISC adds two employees
"Emily and Jessica are wonderful additions, bringing our office to four staff members," said Pam Kramer, executive director. "Their experience and educational backgrounds will be assets to the neighborhood development work we do and the multiple community partners we enlist to see places and people prosper in Duluth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|May '17
|none
|16
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr '17
|KAYLA
|2
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC