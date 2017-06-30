Lee Schafer: County looks for exit on broadband project

One of the biggest projects to bring broadband to rural areas has reached a crossroads with the decision by Lake County to try to sell its Lake Connections broadband operation to, well, anybody who will take it over and keep it going. Sorry to cast doubt on the odds of successful sale, but what's been learned so far about bringing broadband to this sparsely populated part of the state is that it sure won't be easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.