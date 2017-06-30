Lee Schafer: County looks for exit on...

Lee Schafer: County looks for exit on broadband project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

One of the biggest projects to bring broadband to rural areas has reached a crossroads with the decision by Lake County to try to sell its Lake Connections broadband operation to, well, anybody who will take it over and keep it going. Sorry to cast doubt on the odds of successful sale, but what's been learned so far about bringing broadband to this sparsely populated part of the state is that it sure won't be easy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May '17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,199 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC