Guilty plea in fatal Duluth crash

A Wisconsin woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, telling a judge she was under the influence of a sleeping pill when she struck the victim in Duluth. Theresa Katzmark, of Superior, entered the plea in St. Louis County court Monday in the April death of 62-year-old Donna Estem.

