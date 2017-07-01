Frandsen Bank's Jerine Hoffmann honored for 50 years in banking
The Minnesota Bankers Association recently inducted Jerine Hoffmann into its Pioneer Club during its Annual Summit and 128th Annual Meeting at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth. The Pioneer Club honors bankers who have been in the banking industry for 50 or more years.
