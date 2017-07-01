Frandsen Bank's Jerine Hoffmann honor...

Frandsen Bank's Jerine Hoffmann honored for 50 years in banking

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Journal

The Minnesota Bankers Association recently inducted Jerine Hoffmann into its Pioneer Club during its Annual Summit and 128th Annual Meeting at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth. The Pioneer Club honors bankers who have been in the banking industry for 50 or more years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May '17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC