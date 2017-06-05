Fire Burns Down Shed in Lakewood Township
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at the 5100 Block of Lester River Road in Duluth. Authorities say a half-moon shaped shed, measuring 20 foot by 30 foot in size was fully engulfed in flames.
