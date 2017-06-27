Dylan musical set in Duluth
Perfect Duluth Day first reported in early May that a new musical play written and directed by Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan was scheduled to open at the Vic Theater in London in July. What wasn't known at the time is the play is set in Duluth.
