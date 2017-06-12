Duluth's Making Canal Park Pop is a 2...

Duluth's Making Canal Park Pop is a 2017 Knight Cities Challenge Winner

Duluth, MN, June 12] - Making Canal Park Pop has been selected as a 2017 Knight Cities Challenge winner! The Knight Cities Challenge, an initiative of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, seeks ideas that help make cities more vibrant places to live and work, focusing on three drivers of city success: keeping and attracting talent, expanding opportunity, and creating a culture of civic engagement. Duluth's proposal was one of 33 winners selected from 144 finalists nationwide.

