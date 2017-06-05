Duluth School Board, Community Group ...

Duluth School Board, Community Group Wrestle with Equity Issues

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WDIO

As the Duluth School Board prepares to finalize a budget for fiscal year 2018, a group of parents, staff and community members are asking it to make a commitment to furthering equity between the two public high schools. The Community-Based School Equity Initiative is comprised of about a dozen people who have identified 11 key areas Denfeld and East High Schools do not match up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May 17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC