Duluth School Board, Community Group Wrestle with Equity Issues
As the Duluth School Board prepares to finalize a budget for fiscal year 2018, a group of parents, staff and community members are asking it to make a commitment to furthering equity between the two public high schools. The Community-Based School Equity Initiative is comprised of about a dozen people who have identified 11 key areas Denfeld and East High Schools do not match up.
