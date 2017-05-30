Duluth Airshow Ends on a High Note

It was a high flying weekend in Duluth as pilots from all over the country showcased their talents in the sky for the annual airshow. "If you get a chance to walk around , you will see aircraft going all the way back to before World War 2 obviously up to the F-35, which is one of the most modern aircraft we have and everything in between," said Roger Reinert, one of the event's organizers.

