Concordia athletic director to take AD job in Minnesota

Concordia University athletic director Brian Jamros is leaving to become AD at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, the school announced Tuesday. Jamros is leaving Concordia exactly two years after being hired as the school's athletic director and university vice president.

