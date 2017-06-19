Commemorating the Watergate break in on June 17, 1972

Duluth, Minnesota June 18, 2017: In the wee hours of the morning of June 17, 1972, there was a break in at the then-new Watergate office and hotel complex in Washington, D.C. The five well-dressed burglars were apprehended by plainclothes D.C. cops at the offices of the Democratic National Committee . The suspects broke into the DNC offices to replace the faulty bugging equipment installed in the offices about two weeks earlier.

