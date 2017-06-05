Cloud Cult's Craig Minowa discusses death, grief, and his new film, 'The Seeker'
Cloud Cult have always made visuals an essential part of their live show, whether in the form of abstract films or onstage painting. The Duluth-born orchestral indie rock band has taken its eye candy a step further with The Seeker , an hour-long, dialogue-free movie set to Cloud Cult's 2016 album of the same name.
