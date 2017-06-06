Cirrus Aircraft will outfit Lufthansa training fleet with 25 planes
Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft is selling 25 of its propeller planes to the Lufthansa Airlines flight training program, company officials announced Tuesday. Lufthansa Aviation Training will use Cirrus' advanced SR20 aircraft as its primary training fleet in Goodyear, Ariz.
