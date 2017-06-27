Building Logic opens new headquarters

Building Logic opens new headquarters

Building Logic, the Northland's premier property care and repair contractor, has opened a new headquarters and dispatch center at 631 Piedmont Ave. in Duluth. The central location, along the U.S. Highway 53 corridor and close to Interstate Highway 35, will ensure that Building Logic's service technicians respond quickly to customer needs anywhere in the Twin Ports or the surrounding region, company owner Tony Lasky said.

