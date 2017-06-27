Building Logic opens new headquarters
Building Logic, the Northland's premier property care and repair contractor, has opened a new headquarters and dispatch center at 631 Piedmont Ave. in Duluth. The central location, along the U.S. Highway 53 corridor and close to Interstate Highway 35, will ensure that Building Logic's service technicians respond quickly to customer needs anywhere in the Twin Ports or the surrounding region, company owner Tony Lasky said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|May '17
|none
|16
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr '17
|KAYLA
|2
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC