6 Connecticut towns named best beach ...

6 Connecticut towns named best beach towns to live in

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

In order to determine the best beach towns, Wallethub looked at affordability, weather, safety, economy, education, health, and quality of life. 10) Duluth, Minnesota 9) Boca Raton, Florida 8) Key Biscayne, Florida 7) Marco Island, Florida 6) Charleston, South Carolina 5) St. Augustine, Florida 4) Traverse City, Michigan 3) Eden Prairie, Minnesota 2) Key West, Florida 1) Naples, Florida WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May '17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr '17 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC