2 Dope Queens discuss Justin Bieber's Duluth chakra
At the very onset of episode #36 of the 2 Dope Queens podcast, hosts Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson drop a reference to Duluth while going over items on Justin Bieber's tour rider. Williams: He needs a special Indian yoga casket containing aromatic essential oils; jasmine, rose and camphor incense sticks; and books on chakras and yoga asanas will be placed in Bieber's suite knowing his love for Yoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|May 17
|none
|16
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr '17
|KAYLA
|2
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC