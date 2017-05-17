Zoo CEO Resigns after 4 Months, Citing Family Reasons
After just over four months as CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo, Corey Leet announced Wednesday that he will step down for family reasons. Leet had taken over the role on Jan. 2, replacing interim CEO Julene Boe, who had served since February 2016.
