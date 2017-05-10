VAKE wins top news feature award
Kristen Vake, CBS 3 Duluth "This Morning" anchor, was the first place winner in the feature category at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards. Vake and photographer Reece Lindquist were among 1,700 entries from small market television stations across Wisconsin.
