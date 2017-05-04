UMD Gophers Walk into New Chapters of Their Lives
They say to everything there is a time. Saturday was the time for seniors at The University of Minnesota Duluth to say goodbye to their college career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr 30
|KAYLA
|2
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC