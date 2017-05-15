UMD announces faculty promotions and tenure

The Board of Regents in May approved several faculty members at the University of Minnesota Duluth for promotion and/or tenure. Promoted to full professor were Jefferson Campbell, music; Runa Das, political science; Qiang Fang, history; John Greene, math and statistics; Eugene Koshinski, music; Jennifer Mencl, management studiesa ; Bedassa Tadesse, economics; Robert Weidner, sociology/anthropology.

