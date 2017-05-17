This Cat Inspires Community to Hold a 5K

This Cat Inspires Community to Hold a 5K

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Runner's World

Catsby, a gray-and-white cat known in the Duluth, Minnesota, neighborhood of Lakeside, was everyone's cat. Although Sue Hagge was technically his owner, Catsby was free to roam around the community where residents called him their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) 26 min none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC