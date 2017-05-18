Superior Hires First African-American...

Superior Hires First African-American Police Recruit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

Thursday was a historic day in Superior. For the first time in the 133-year history of the city's police department, an African-American recruit has been hired on the force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Wed none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for St Louis County was issued at May 18 at 8:58PM CDT

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC