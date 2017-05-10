Rochester is 8th fittest city in U.S....

Rochester is 8th fittest city in U.S., study says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-Bulletin

The annual report says that the Med City has jumped into the Top 10 based on the aggregated data from more than 10 million Fitbit users across the country in 2016. The rankings were determined by examining daily steps, calories burned, active minutes, resting heart rate and sleep duration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr '17 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC