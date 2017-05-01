Ramp Leading to Bong Bridge Closed on Wednesday

Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be inspecting the bridge, and will have to close the ramp from northbound I-35 to the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The closure will affect drivers headed from Duluth to Superior. Superior-bound drivers will still be able to access the bridge from 46th Avenue West or southbound I-35.

