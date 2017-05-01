Ramp Leading to Bong Bridge Closed on...

Ramp Leading to Bong Bridge Closed on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WDIO

Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be inspecting the bridge, and will have to close the ramp from northbound I-35 to the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The closure will affect drivers headed from Duluth to Superior. Superior-bound drivers will still be able to access the bridge from 46th Avenue West or southbound I-35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr 3 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC