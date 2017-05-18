Porter's Restaurant to undergo major ...

Porter's Restaurant to undergo major transformation

Porter's Restaurant in downtown Duluth's Holiday Center will undergo a major transformation. The restaurant will temporarily close May 30, then reopen with a new name, look and updated menu.

