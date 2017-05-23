Nickisch to stage 'Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron' in Pequot Lakes19 min ago
Lauren Nickisch will portray Hephzibeth Jewitt Merritt in the biographical drama "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron" in Pequot Lakes June 3 and 4. Submitted Photo Lauren Nickisch will present her biographical drama, "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron," for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the ... (more)
