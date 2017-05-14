New operator will reopen Crabby Ol' Bill's by June
Starting in June, Duluthians and tourists will once again be able to get their mini doughnut fix out of a retired fishing vessel in Canal Park. The fate of Crabby Ol' Bill's snack shack remained in question after Steve and Susan Smith announced they would be closing it back in December after five years running the business.
