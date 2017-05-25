MN Snapshot: Duluth Holiday Inn's $7M...

MN Snapshot: Duluth Holiday Inn's $7M makeover enters final phase

Porter's Restaurant, a 138-seat restaurant in the Holiday Inn & Suites Duluth complex at 207 W. Superior St., is closing May 30 for a major makeover. Details are being kept under wraps, but the owner promises a new name, new look and new menu when it reopens in the fall.

