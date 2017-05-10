Minnesota rocker Mary Bue recounts sexual assault in new song

Over the past two years, the singer/songwriter's life has been as unsettled as a canoe on Lake Superior. She got a divorce, moved from Duluth to south Minneapolis and opened her semi-namesake Imbue Yoga Studio, only to be awarded a Wurlitzer family artists grant that allowed her to spend this past winter writing and painting in Taos, N.M. Before she left for the desert, Bue also traveled to Nashville to record her new EP, "The Majesty of Beasts," a stunning collection that covers thicker personal terrain in four quick songs than is found on most full-length albums.

