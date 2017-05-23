Kleinian Theory and Trump Voters

Duluth, Minnesota May 23, 2017: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit cultural historian and theorist Walter J. Ong of Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in St. Louis, Missouri. Thomas M. Walsh has compiled a complete bibliography of Ong's 400 or so publications, including information about reprinted and translated items, in "Walter J. Ong, S.J.: A Bibliography 1929-2006" in the book Language, Culture, and Identity: The Legacy of Walter J. Ong, S.J. , edited by Sara van den Berg and Walsh .

