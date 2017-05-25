Iron Range, Duluth celebrate region a...

Iron Range, Duluth celebrate region as a center of excellence

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Business North

The contribution of Minnesota's Iron Range to the region, state and nation is being celebrated in a printed insert. "The Iron Range - The times they are a changin'a " is a 16-page special section of Twin Cities Business that tells the story of how mining has become a highly technical industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May 17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC