Hollow Rock Starlight
The core of the Milky Way shining over Hollow Rock along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior during early-spring at Grand Portage Indian Reservation. I never get tired of star gazing and capturing the Milky Way, even in the flat lands of Minnesota.
