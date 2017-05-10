'Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron' to be staged June 3 and 4
Lauren Nickisch will present her biographical drama, "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron" for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 in the Pequot Lakes High School theater. Based on the life of the matriarch of the Merritt family that discovered iron ore in Minnesota, the 90- minute expose' captures the struggles drawn from historically accurate research.
