Happy Birthday Bob Dylan: 7 Standout ...

Happy Birthday Bob Dylan: 7 Standout Collaborations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: JamBase

Legendary musician Bob Dylan today marks his 76th birthday. The man born Robert Zimmerman in 1946 in Duluth, Minnesota and raised in nearby Hibbing was last year given the prestigious honor of the Nobel Prize In Literature in recognition of his groundbreaking career as the world's preeminent singer-songwriter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May 17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC