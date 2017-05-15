Fournier Tugs levels up; Shear Madnes...

Fournier Tugs levels up; Shear Madness preps for Arctic return

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Republican Journal

On May 12, workers at Fournier Tugs in Belfast were stripping paint off the cabin of a newly acquired tugboat with handheld grinders. Owners Doug and Patrick Fournier bought the tug from Moran Towing, a large East Coast company that was upgrading its fleet to Z-drive propulsion - a high-end system with a dog leg in the drive shaft that allows the propellers to rotate 360 degrees below the boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr '17 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC