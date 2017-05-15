Fournier Tugs levels up; Shear Madness preps for Arctic return

On May 12, workers at Fournier Tugs in Belfast were stripping paint off the cabin of a newly acquired tugboat with handheld grinders. Owners Doug and Patrick Fournier bought the tug from Moran Towing, a large East Coast company that was upgrading its fleet to Z-drive propulsion - a high-end system with a dog leg in the drive shaft that allows the propellers to rotate 360 degrees below the boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.