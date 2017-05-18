EMBARGO 22 May EBACE: Cirrus Vision J...

EMBARGO 22 May EBACE: Cirrus Vision Jet secures European approval

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Flight Global

The aircraft marks the EBACE debut of the Vision Jet. It was handed over in early May - the first of up to seven examples destined for the European market in 2017, Cirrus says EASA approval of the Vision Jet comes seven months after the Williams International FJ33-5A-powered type secured US type certification following a 10-year development effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) May 17 none 16
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC