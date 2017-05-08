Earned Sick and Safe Time Resolution Tabled by Duluth Council
As the clock ticks at the Minnesota capitol to pass state bonding money, the Duluth City Council has decided not to push for a policy that would let the city mandate its own earn sick and safe time. The council voted Monday night to put the resolution on hold for now, citing the Republican-controlled Minnesota legislature as the main reason.
