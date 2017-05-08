Earned Sick and Safe Time Resolution ...

Earned Sick and Safe Time Resolution Tabled by Duluth Council

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: WDIO

As the clock ticks at the Minnesota capitol to pass state bonding money, the Duluth City Council has decided not to push for a policy that would let the city mandate its own earn sick and safe time. The council voted Monday night to put the resolution on hold for now, citing the Republican-controlled Minnesota legislature as the main reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Marie Hertel Apr 30 KAYLA 2
Snitch list.... (Aug '16) Apr '17 snitchnomore 15
News Alone again (Dec '06) Mar '17 Unknown 31
News Election, Women's March prompt women of color t... Mar '17 WEDONTKNOW 4
I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16) Mar '17 Anonymous 4
News Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07) Feb '17 artful living 47
News Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09) Feb '17 Ball Phart 3
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC