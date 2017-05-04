Duluth Firefighters Rescue Woman, Dog from Burning Home
Duluth firefighters rescued a woman and a dog from a burning mobile home in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood on Friday morning. The fire on Burger Drive was reported at 5:25 a.m. With a report that the woman and dog were still in the home, firefighters immediately went into search and rescue mode.
