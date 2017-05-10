Duluth attorney Fischer faces discipline for professional misconduct
The Minnesota Supreme Court recently suspended Duluth attorney Brian Fischer. The discipline was imposed after the Minnesota Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for disciplinary action against Fischer.
