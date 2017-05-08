Duluth Airport Authority Board approv...

Duluth Airport Authority Board approves agreements with Uber, Lyft

Thursday May 4 Read more: Business North

The Duluth International Airport has made agreements with Uber and Lyft to operate at the airport. The decision followed city of Duluth approval that became effective April 27. Uber, Lyft and their drivers are authorized to operate for passenger pick-ups for pre-arranged fares.

