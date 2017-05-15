Cyclists Take 'Slow Roll' Through Downtown Duluth
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and about 100 others rolled down Superior and 1st streets during the Friday lunch break. It was the 6th annual Mayor's Bike Ride and Luncheon.
