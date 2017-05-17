Crooked Pint Ale House open in Kenwoo...

Crooked Pint Ale House open in Kenwood Village

Wednesday May 17

Crooked Pink Ale House opened its Duluth location on Tuesday in the Kenwood Village apartment development on Kenwood Avenue and Arrowhead Road. It's the chain's sixth location in Minnesota.

