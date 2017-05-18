'Creative Watershed': Future of Dulut...

'Creative Watershed': Future of Duluth Through Arts and Culture

An initiative in Duluth is aiming to open a conversation about the future of the city, through the lens of art and culture. Community members gathered to discuss potential next steps for addressing the missions outlined in the city's new Duluth Arts and Culture Plan, known as Creative Watershed.

