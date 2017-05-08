Cirrus secures production certificati...

Cirrus secures production certification for Vision Jet

Read more: Flight Global

Cirrus Aircraft has secured US production certification for its SF50 Vision Jet, allowing the airframer to produce, test fly and issue airworthiness certification for each of the single-engined aircraft that rolls off its final assembly line in Duluth, Minnesota. The approval will also enable Cirrus to ramp-up output of the six-seat personal jet to one per week by the third quarter.

