Cirrus secures production certification for Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft has secured US production certification for its SF50 Vision Jet, allowing the airframer to produce, test fly and issue airworthiness certification for each of the single-engined aircraft that rolls off its final assembly line in Duluth, Minnesota. The approval will also enable Cirrus to ramp-up output of the six-seat personal jet to one per week by the third quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.