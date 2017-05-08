Cirrus secures production certification for Vision Jet
Cirrus Aircraft has secured US production certification for its SF50 Vision Jet, allowing the airframer to produce, test fly and issue airworthiness certification for each of the single-engined aircraft that rolls off its final assembly line in Duluth, Minnesota. The approval will also enable Cirrus to ramp-up output of the six-seat personal jet to one per week by the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr 30
|KAYLA
|2
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC