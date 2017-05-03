Cirrus Receives Vision Jet Production Certificate
The FAA today awarded Cirrus Aircraft the production certificate for the SF50 Vision , the world's first single-engine "personal" jet aimed at pilots who want to fly themselves at turbine speeds in the flight levels. The approval will allow Cirrus to accelerate aircraft deliveries as Vision jets move down the production line at the company's headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Marie Hertel
|Apr 30
|KAYLA
|2
|Snitch list.... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|snitchnomore
|15
|Alone again (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Unknown
|31
|Election, Women's March prompt women of color t...
|Mar '17
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|I'm Super Insane & a Danger to Children (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Heiress Marjorie Congdon Faces New Charges (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|artful living
|47
|Police seek man with fetish for exercise balls (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Ball Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC